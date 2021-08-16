Families Of ISIS Fighters Killed In Libya Repatriated To Abuja From Libya

Published:

Twenty-two family members of slain Islamic State fighters are currently in Abuja.

The Federal Government announced this in a statement, saying they were among 101 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Libya.

The individuals, according to a statement by Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols, National Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, were received by officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs; NIDCOM; Nigeria Centre for Disease Control; National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; National Emergency Management Agency; Department of State Services; Nigeria Immigration Service and Port Health.

The statement read, “The stranded Nigerians include the 22 family members of suspected former members of ISIS that were killed in Libya as well as their children.

“All evacuees came with Negative PCR test for Covid- 19, and landed at exactly 10.15 pm at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport GAT wing, aboard Airforce C130.”

ISIS fighters are scattered across Libya, which has been engulfed in violent extremism since the death of Muammar Gaddafi, the country’s strong man.

Gaddafi was killed in an uprising in the country in 2011.

Since his death, many parts of Libya have not known peace

