EFCC Secures Interim Forfeiture of N241m, Properties From Civil Servant

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Command, on Friday August 13, 2021, secured the interim forfeiture of the sum of N241, 000,000: 00 (Two Hundred and Forty-one Million Naira) and an interim attachment of a property lying, being and situate at Plot, No. 1121, Ekukinam Street, Utako District, Cadastral Zone, FCT, Abuja, which funds and property the Commission reasonably suspected to be proceed of unlawful activity of one Abdulsalam Bawa of the Account Department of the Sustainable Development Goals Office.





Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, sitting in Ikoyi gave the order following an ex-parte application filed by the EFCC Counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi, Oyedepo Iseoluwa, in the application, stated that the money sought to be forfeited are reasonably suspected to be proceed of unlawful activity diverted from the Federal Government of Nigeria Oyedepo also prayed for an order of the court directing the publication of the interim forfeiture in a national newspaper for anyone interested in the monies to show cause, within 14 days, why the final order of forfeiture of the said monies should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.





Justice Oweibo, granted all the reliefs sought by the EFCC and ordered the interim forfeiture of the money to the Federal Government of Nigeria.





The Judge further directed the Commission to publish the Order in any national newspaper within 14 days, notifying anyone interested in the money to appear before the court and show cause why it should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria and adjourned the matter till the 6th September, 2021 for final forfeiture hearing.

