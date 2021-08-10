EFCC Arraigns Young Man Over N425m Alleged Internet Fraud In Port Harcourt

Published:

The Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned a suspected internet fraudster: Samuel Akunomah before Justice A.T.Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He was arraigned on August 6, 2021 on 45-counts bordering on internet fraud, impersonation and obtaining money under false pretense to the tune of Four Hundred and Twenty- Five Million Naira only. (N 425,000, 000).

One of the counts reads: "That you Samuel Akunomah, Omena Precious Okeren (still at large) and Shittu Adebayo (still at Large) Austin Chibike (still at Large) Charemon Golden (still at Large) sometime in 2020, at Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, directly took possession of the sum of Forty-One Million Naira (N 41,000,000.00) in First Monument Bank Account No. 4915799016 in the name of Skillz Nigeria Enterprises, money which to your knowledge formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (1)(2) (d) of the Money Laundering ( Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended ) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.”

Another count reads : "That you Samuel Akunomah, Omena Precious Okeren (still at large) and Shittu Adebayo (still at large) Austin Chibike (still at large) Charemon Golden (still at large) sometime in 2020, at Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, directly took possession of the sum of Thirty-Four Million Naira (N 34,000,000.00) in First Monument Bank Account No. 4915799016 in the name of Skillz Nigeria Enterprises, money which to your knowledge formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (1)(2) (d) of the Money Laundering ( Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended ) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.”

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, S.M.H. Ibekute prayed the court to remand the defendant in Port Harcourt's Correctional Centre pending the commencement of trial. However, defence counsel, Daninagbo Davies opposed the prayer of the prosecution and sued for his bail.

Justice Mohammed reserved ruling on the bail application but ordered his remand in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre pending the determination of his application.

The defendant's trouble began when he was arrested by the operatives of the EFCC on June 28, 2021, at Royal Palm Estate, Peter Odili Road, Port Harcourt following some established intelligence linking him with internet fraud and other internet-related activities.

