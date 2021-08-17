EFCC Arraigns Woman For N13m Investment Fraud

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kano Zonal Command on August 16, 2021, arraigned Rashida Ibrahim Usman before Justice Maryam Ahmed Sabo of the Kano State High Court sitting in Milla Road, Bompai, Kano State.





The defendant was arrested by operatives of the Commission following a complaint by one Hajiya Wasila who alleged that sometime in April 2018 she was introduced to the defendant by her sister, Pricia Shaaibu with the information that she is a well-connected businesswoman who runs a business called Golden Premier Club.





Subsequently, the defendant invited the complainant to Abuja where she explained the details of the business to her. The complainant showed interest in the business and invested the total sum of N13, 780,000 (Thirteen Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira Only) in five instalments through the defendant’s account domiciled in Diamond Bank Plc with account N0. 0099629622.





However, after investing the money, the defendant neither gave any dividends to the complainant nor returned her capital.





The charge reads, "that you Rashida Ibrahim Usman sometime in the year 2018 at Kano, Kano State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of Thirteen Million Seven Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira Only from one Hajiya Wasila Shuaibu via your account No. 0099629622 bearing Rashida Ibrahim Usman, under the false pretence that the said sum will be invested in the business of buying and selling Coupons, fact which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) and punishable under Section 1(3) of Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud related offences Act, 2006.”





The defendant pleaded "not guilty" to the charge.





In view of her plea, prosecuting counsel, Zarami Muhammad, asked the court to remand the defendant in custody and fix a date for trial to commence.





Bu the defence counsel, Abdullahi Muhammad, informed the court that he has filed an application for the bail of his client, and urged the court to admit her to bail.





Justice Sabo granted bail to the defendant in the sum of Two Million Naira (N2, 000,000) and two sureties in like sum.





The sureties must have movable or immovable properties worth Five Million Naira (5,000,000) within Kano





The matter has been adjourned till October 25, 2021, for trial.

