Cow Kills Three Months Old Baby In Delta ...Herdsmen Arrested

A stray cow has killed a three-month-old baby in the Ebrumede community, Effurun area of the Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, throwing the community into pandemonium.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Monday while the cow was being escorted to a buyer by two herdsmen.

Sources said the cow suddenly strayed off the DSC Expressway by the Ebrumede Magistrates’ Court, near the DSC roundabout, and attacked a woman from the rear.

The baby, who was strapped to its mother’s back, was said to have been fatally hit by the cow’s horns and died on the spot before medical assistance could be provided.

Eyewitnesses said the cow’s horns hit the baby in the head and broke the skull.

The animal was also said to have injured an elderly man after straying into the nearby court premises, where lawyers and their clients fled for safety.

The baby, who was rushed to the Warri Central Hospital for urgent medical attention, was said to have been pronounced dead on arrival.

When contacted, the acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident and said the herdsmen escorting the cow had been arrested by the personnel of the Ebrumede Police Station. ,,

