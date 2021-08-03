Court Unfreezes Dokpesi’s Bank Accounts, Orders Release Of Seized Documents

Published:

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered accounts of businessman and politician, Raymond Dokpesi be unfrozen.

The Court also ordered the release of his documents being held by the State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had obtained court order freezing the accounts and seized his documents in the course of prosecuting Dokpesi and his company, Daar Investment and Holdings Limited, before the court.

They were charged with engaging in procurement fraud and breach of public trust, in relation to the N2.1billion they got from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), under Colonel Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

In a judgment on April 1, the Court of Appeal in Abuja set aside the November 21, 2018 ruling by Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, rejecting their no-case submission and ordering Dokpesi and his company to enter a defence.

In her lead judgment in the unanimous decision of the appellate court’s three-man panel, Justice Elfrieda Williams-Daudu, held among others, that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Dokpesi and his company to warrant their being called upon to enter a defence.

The Court of Appeal then upheld their no-case submission, quashed the charge against them and discharged and acquitted them.

Armed with the Court of Appeal decision, Dokpesi returned to the Federal High Court, Abuja with an application for orders directing the EFCC to unfreeze his account and return documents seized from him while his trial lasted.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Justice Tsoho rejected the opposition by the prosecution and proceeded to grant the application by Dokpesi and his company.

Justice Tsoho, who is the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, held that since the charge which precipitated the restriction on the accounts had been quashed and the applicants discharged and acquitted by the Court of Appeal, the restriction could no longer be justified.

The judge further held that the EFCC had no basis to sustain the post no debit order on the accounts in view of the subsisting and valid order of the Court of Appeal.

He noted that the EFCC did not obtain any order staying the execution of the judgment of the Court of Appeal since it was delivered on April 1.

