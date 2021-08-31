Court Stops Obaseki's Attempt To Enforce COVID-19 Compliance In Edo

Published:

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has granted an Order Restraining the Governor of Edo State and the Edo State Government from enforcing the order of the Edo State Governor, H.E. Godwin Obaseki, mandating all the residents of Edo State to compulsorily get vaccinated for Covid-19 or risk denial of access to Church, worship centres, Banks and other public services in the State.

In arguing the Motions in Suit No. FHC/PH/FHR/266/2021 filed by Mr. Charles Osaretin against the Governor of Edo State and 5 others and dated the 30th of August, 2021, the Learned Senior Counsel, Echezona Etiaba, SAN urged the Court to Order parties to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for the Enforcement of the Applicant's Fundamental Rights and for the leave of Court to serve the Respondents by publishing the Court processes on a national daily circulating in Nigeria.

The Orders were granted as prayed. Court adjourned to the 10th of September, 2021 for hearing of the Substantive Motion.









