Court Sentences Man To 104 Years Imprisonment For Child Trafficking In Kano

A Kano state High court has sentenced one Paul Onwe the mastermind of the kidnap and sale of some children in Kano to the Eastern part of the country to 104 years in prison.

The court presided over by Justice Zuwaira Yusuf handed over the sentencing following an earlier guilty plea entered by Paul.

Paul had facilitated the kidnap of many children from Kano to the Eastern part of the country.

He conspired with Emmanuel Igwe, Lois Duru, Monica Oracha, Chinelo Ifedigwe who however pleaded not guilty as such their own trials continue.





