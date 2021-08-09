Court Remands Chidinma, Adedapo Quadri For 30 Days Over Alleged Murder Of Super TV CEO

Published:

A Yaba Magistrates’ Court has remanded Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, for 30 days.

She also remanded Ojukwu’s co-defendant Adedapo Quadri on the same terms.

Police counsel Cyril Ejiofor had prayed the court to remand both first defendant Ojukwu and second defendant Quadri pending the issuance of a Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) report on the matter.

Director, Office of the Public Defender (OPD) Dr Babajide Martins, who observed that the prosecution failed to furnish him with the remand application, did not oppose Ejiofor’s prayer “on principle.”

Granting the prosecution’s prayer, Mrs Adedayo said: “In the absence of any opposition, the two defendants are hereby remanded for 30 days in the first instance.

“The case is hereby adjourned till September 5, for review of remand/DPP’s advice.”

Ojukwu, a 21-year-old Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, was arrested by the police on June 23, 2021.

She had been in a romantic relationship with 50-year-old Ataga for about four months before the incident.

Following her parade by the police on June 24, the undergraduate said she and Ataga were “having fun” when an argument broke out and she stabbed him twice.

On June 29, she pleaded for forgiveness saying she was not ready to die.

She attributed her action to the influence of hard drugs and smoking.

But things took a dramatic turn on July 13, 2021, when Chidinma recanted.

In an interview she granted the police media team which was aired by Crime Fighter TV, a police sponsored program, Ojukwu claimed she walked into the room from an errand only to find Ataga stabbed, blood everywhere and the apartment in shambles.

In the eight minutes and eight seconds video, she claimed her earlier admission of stabbing Ataga to death was made under pressure and fear that people would not believe her.

She said someone probably entered the apartment when she left to get the things they needed, killed Ataga, scattered the place and left before her arrival.

