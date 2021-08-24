Court Jails Man For Romance Scam In Abuja

Published:

A 25-year-old man, Yusuf Adekunle Amuda was Thursday, August 19, 2021 sentenced to six months imprisonment for internet fraud.

Yusuf allegedly defrauded a Chinese woman of the sum of N2 Million (Two Million Naira) over a phony romantic relationship in the social media where he presented himself as a Sino-American Military Officer on a peace-keeping mission in Syria.He employed the false identity to extort various sums of money from his victim.

Justice S. C. Oriji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, Abuja, convicted Yusuf after he pleaded guilty to the one count charge brought against him by the Abuja Zonal Command of the EFCC.





The charge reads: “that you Yusuf Adekunle Amuda sometime in 2021, at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court by deceiving while pretending to be one Kim Webb, a military personnel from USA and posted to Syria for Peacekeeping, through the means of WeChat App which is a Chinese App cheated by inducing unsuspecting victim to deliver to you the sum of N2,000,000 ( Two Million Naira) in the guise of being in romantic relationship with her, a fact which you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 (b) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation (Abuja), 1990”.

