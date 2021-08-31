Channels TV Explosive Interview: Commodore Olawunmi Arrives DHQ With Falana

Published:

Kunle Olawunmi, a former Navy Commodore, has arrived at the Defence Headquarters to honour the invitation sent to him over his comments during a recent interview on Channels Television, a report has revealed.

Olawunmi arrived at the DHQ Headquarters on Tuesday in the company of his lawyers: Femi Falana and Abubakar Marshall

“Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi has arrived at the military DIA in Abuja. He was accompanied by his lawyers,” the online medium quoted a source as saying.

Olawunmi, while speaking on the state of insecurity in the country during an interview on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television current affairs programme last Wednesday, had claimed that arrested Boko Haram terrorists mentioned names of current governors, senators and Aso Rock officials as sponsors during interrogation.

The retired naval officer, however, insinuated that President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated an unwillingness to go after the high-profile politicians for reasons best known to him.

Following the explosive interview, reports emerged on Saturday that the DIA and the Department of State Services (DSS) had declared the former military intelligence officer wanted and were on the manhunt for him.

But the DHQ stated that the current Head of the Department of Criminology and Security Studies at Chrisland University was not been declared wanted.

