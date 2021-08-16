Buhari's Entourage To Go Into Isolation After London Trip

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his delegation to the United Kingdom are to go on isolation after spending about two weeks in London.

This is coming after Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, the UK High Commissioner who was seen in close contact with the President on his arrival at the Airport in London and other members of the embassy staff, reportedly tested positive to COVID-19.





The entire Nigerian High Commission in Central London is reportedly now in complete lockdown for 10 days in observation of UK COVID-19 regulations.





Recall that President Buhari was accompanied on the trip by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, among others.





Responding to The Guardian’s enquiry on the matter, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, explained that the President and members of his delegation would have to go on isolation in line with the guideline for international travels.





“Mr President and all of those on his delegation will isolate in line with NCDC guidelines for international travel. They all tested yesterday (Friday) and will follow up with another test in due course,” the Presidential Spokesman said yesterday.





President Buhari returned to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Friday, after about two weeks break to the United Kingdom.





The President, who left Nigeria on July 26, stayed back in the United Kingdom for a medical check-up after he had participated in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPR) 2021-2025.





The Summit, co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, brought together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders and provided a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through the exchange of best practices.





Last Thursday, reports had it that President Buhari visited former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, who is said to be recuperating in the United Kingdom.





