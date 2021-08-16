Monday, 16 August 2021

Buhari Signs Controversial PIB Into Law

Published: August 16, 2021


President Muhammadu Buhari posted this on his verified social media handle after signing the PIB bill into law today 

"Today at the State House I signed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law. A long wait, taking up much of the last two decades, has now finally come to an end. 

Congratulations to all! I commend the National Assembly, and all other stakeholders, within and outside the government, on the hard work that has gone into making this Act a reality. 

We will continue to work for the benefit of the Nigerian people.:

Muhammadu Buhari 


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: