Buhari Signs Controversial PIB Into Law

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari posted this on his verified social media handle after signing the PIB bill into law today

"Today at the State House I signed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law. A long wait, taking up much of the last two decades, has now finally come to an end.

Congratulations to all! I commend the National Assembly, and all other stakeholders, within and outside the government, on the hard work that has gone into making this Act a reality.

We will continue to work for the benefit of the Nigerian people.:

Muhammadu Buhari

Share This