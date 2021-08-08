Broadcaster David Ajiboye Is Dead

David Ajiboye a seasoned journalist and Head of Station Fresh FM is dead .

The close ally of gospel act Yinka Ayefele died today according to news reaching CKN News

Press Release From Fresh FM

With heavy heart, the Management and Staff of Fresh FM Nigeria and Merry Makers Band, announce the sudden and sad demise of our Station Manager at Fresh 106.9 FM, Ado Ekiti, Mr. David Ajiboye.





Mr. Ajiboye died this Sunday (August 8, 2021) evening at an Ibadan - based hospital after a brief illness which lasted for a few days.





Mr. Ajiboye was a foundation member of the music arm of Yinka Ayefele Limited as the Publicist to Dr. Yinka Ayefele and the Merry Makers Band.





He was a prominent person who assisted Dr. Yinka Ayefele as a partner and later as a management staff member of Fresh 105.9 FM, Ibadan from the ideation period to fruition in 2015.





We are indeed devastated by this sad event which has also affected our operations. Kind bear with us at this trying time.





Signed





Samson Akindele

For: Management