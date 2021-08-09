Breaking:Six Out of Nine Members Of PDP NWC Vote Out Uche Secondus

Press Release
The matter of his resignation was put to vote , 6 members voted that he should resign and 3 members abstained from voting, therefore the meeting resolved to forward the resolution taken on the 8th day of August to the governors forum, the BOT, the national assembly caucus of both House of Reps and the Senate.
We call on all members of the party to remain calm as the party leadership is working tirelessly to resolve the leadership crisis.
In attendance were.
(1). Sen. Suleiman Nazif-- deputy national chairman (north)
(2). Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri -- National secretary
(3). Alh. Mai Adamu Mustapha --National Auditor
(4). Abdulahi Maibasira -- National Financial Secretary
(5). Rt. Hon. S.K.E. Udeh-Okoye ----National youth leader
(6). Amb. Taofiq Arapaja --National vice chairman (SW)
(7). Chief Dr. Ali Odefa National vice chairman (SE)
(8). Chief Dan Osi Orbih --National vice chairman (SS)
(9). Chief Theophilus Dakas National vice chairman (NC)
Those who voted in favour that Prince Uche Secondus should resign were
(1). Sen. Suleiman Nazif --Deputy National chairman (N)
(2). Alh. Mai Adamu Mustapher --National Auditor
(3). Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh- Okoye - National Youth Leader
(4). Amb. Taofeek Arapaja --National Vice Chairman (SW)
(5). Chief Dan Orbih National Vice Chairman (SS)
(6). Chief Dr. Ali Odefa National vice Chairman (SE)
0 comments: