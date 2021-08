Published:

Niger State Government has confirmed the kidnap of the Commissioner for Information Mohammed Sani Idris.

The Commissioner was said to have been kidnaped by bandits at about one o'clock in the early hours of today from his home at Baban tunga village in Tafa local government of the State.

Security agencies are how ever already trailing the bandits with a view to apprehending them.

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary

to the Governor of Niger State.

