Breaking : Notorious " Gen Iron " Gunned Down, Wrist Chopped Off ( Viewers Discretion Advised )

Report reaching CKN News have it that "Gen " Obi Iron the self acclaimed Boki Youth Freedom Leader and notorious militant was today gunned down

He was deadly, he killed several people, he was ruthless ,he forcefully made himself a political leader.

He killed and burnt those he perceived as enemies , he became a small god overnight, he colonised the oil palm estate to his private entity, he never wanted any opposition or any rival around his neighbourhood, he became a commander of a militia, he killed majority of the people in his area.

His boys were brandishing AK47 at will without any confrontation, he threatened the peace of the entire Boki LGA, he barnished some residents of his community from their ancestral homes, etc.

On this faithful date, August 26, Thomas Obi, who was populary called General Iron, was killed, with the same sword he has used to kill others by youths of Boki Community

He had his hand chopped off off in the process

As a cover up for his notorious activities Gen Iron in 2019 dumped the ruling APC for the PDP

