Breaking : New York Governor Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Accusations

Published:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, effective in 14 days, following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him.





New York Attorney General Letitia James announced August 3 the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo found he sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws.

Cuomo responded to the investigation and initially denied the findings, saying in part:





First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I am 63-years-old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am. And that's not who I have ever been.





- Gov. Cuomo

