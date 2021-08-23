Breaking: EFCC Raids BBnaija Dorathy House

Published:

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Dorathy Bachor, has alleged that armed operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission broke into her Lagos residence around 04.45am on Monday.

The former housemate in the 2020 edition of BBNaija television reality show took to her Instastory almost immediately after the alleged raid on Monday to narrate the incident.

According to the star, the anti-graft officials allegedly broke into her house, saying they were after a suspected internet fraudster.

She said the EFCC officials identified her as a BBNaija star and left afterwards.

The serial entrepreneur said her aged mother almost suffered a “panic attack” as a result of the incident.

The ex-housemate also posted videos showing men in red uniforms in her compound.

Dorathy wrote, “What is the need of being a citizen of this country if I can’t feel safe in my own house? It’s 5am and I’m literally shaking and so upset right now.

“I feel like my head is about to explode, I’m numb.

“At 04:45am, I heard a loud sound and voices followed after. I rush(ed) out almost naked to see 5 fully armed @officialefcc men in my living room and one of them saying, ‘oh na that big brother babe be this’.

“In my confused state, I’m trying to understand what in the hell was going on, why did they break my door?

“Then, one of them said they were looking for someone who ran into my estate and I should lock my door, stay indoors and not say a word.

“I’m shaking at this point and so confused because how exactly is this even okay?

“Still shaking, I’m trying to close my already broken door when my sister screamed my name and I ran back upstairs to see my mom almost have a panic attack.

“I have never felt so helpless in my whole life.





“@officialefcc you now break into people’s houses and jump estate fences all in the name of doing your job. Shame on you all.”

When contacted, EFCC Head of Media, and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, told our correspondent that he needed to make some findings before making any comment on the matter.

“I’ll find out. I can’t react to what I have not seen,” he told The PUNCH on Monday morning.

This is not the first time the anti-graft agency would be accused of breaking into people’s homes and hotel rooms in the dead of the night.

In July, EFCC operatives arrested at least 30 suspects during a raid on Parktonian Hotel in the Lekki area of Lagos.

During the raid, the operatives were alleged to have gained entry into the occupants’ rooms by seizing the master cards from the management of the hotel at gunpoint.

When the operatives gained entry into the rooms, it was learnt that some of the occupants were naked under the duvet as the operatives interrogated the occupants.





Also, last month, a Nollywood filmmaker, Biodun Stephen, alleged that armed EFCC officials broke into her hotel room in Lagos but apologised to her when they realised that she was not the one they were after.

