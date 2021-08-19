Breaking : EFCC Arrests Former Abia Gov T A Orji At Abuja Airport

Published:





The former governor was reportedly arrested on Thursday, at Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja,





The former governor, who had for long been on the Commission’s watch list was reportedly driven back to the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja.









He is currently being quizzed alongside his son, Chinedu, the current speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, who turned himself in this afternoon upon learning of the arrest of his father. He was immediately detained.

Mr. Orji, a current senator, and his sons, Chinedu and Ogbonna, have for months been under EFCC investigation for alleged misappropriation of public funds and money laundering.





The former governor is alleged to have received N500 million monthly as security vote for eight years as governor of Abia State between 2007 and 2015.





Other allegations against him concerned alleged mismanagement of N2 billion Ecological Fund and mismanagement of Sure-P funds.

