Breaking : Blessing Oborududu Wins Nigeria's First Tokyo 2020 Silver Medal

Nigeria has won her first silver medal of the on-going Olympic Games in Tokyo, after Blessing Oborududu narrowly lost 4-1 to Mensah Stock of the United States in the final of the 68kg wrestling in Japan on Tuesday.

Even though she lost, the 32 year-old African and Commonwealth champion made history by becoming the first Nigerian to win a medal of any colour at the Olympics in the discipline.

Incidentally, the 28-year-old American, who is also the world champion and top ranked wrestler in the world, had won all three previous meetings against the second ranked Oborududu

