Bodies Of Youth Corpers That Died In Abuja Accident Arrive Uyo ( Pictures)

The bodies of five Youth Corpers died in a road accident in Abuja have been flown to their home State of Akwa Ibom.

The Corpers who were on their way to Katsina State orientation camp died in the accident

Their bodies were conveyed by a military aircraft and was received by their families and NYSC

Bodies of five UNIUYO graduates killed in auto crash while on their way to NYSC orientation camp, flown to Cross River for burial

The remains of the five prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps who lost their lives in a crash on the Abaji-Kwali Expressway in Abuja on July 28 have been flown to Uyo, the Cross River state capital for burial.

The bodies of the deceased were ferried to Uyo through an Airforce Plane. The date for their burials is yet to be disclosed.

The victims, who were graduates of both the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic and the University of Uyo, include;

Upere Innocent Peter and Akpan Victor Joseph, graduates of Mass Communication from Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic

Asuquo Miracle Effiong, a graduate of Psychology

Ekikoh Stella Sylvester, a graduate of Sociology and Anthropology and Ezuruike Coleman Chikwado graduate of History And International Studies all of the University of Uyo.

