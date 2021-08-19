Billionaire Samuel Adedoyin Loses Another Daughter

Published:

Billionaire and industrialist, Prince Samuel Adedoyin, has lost another daughter, Lola Olobayo

The latest death comes about three years after another of Adedoyin’s daughter, Funke, passed on in 2018.

Funke, then a member of the House of Representatives, died in September 2018 from cancer.

She had before then served as Minister in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Olobayo, who married a socialite, John Olobayo, died from cardiac arrest occasioned by Coronavirus Disease.

She was reported to have died in a Lagos hospital after being on admission for seven days.

She died weeks after losing her son, Subomi, who committed suicide.





Share This