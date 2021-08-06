Ban Big Brother Naija...Arewa Youths Tell FG

Published:

Northern youths under the aegis of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) have called on the federal government to ban popular reality TV show, Big Brother Nigeria (BBN).

President of the Northern group, Yerima Shettimma slammed BBNaija for promoting immorality and sexual content.

Yerima, who spoke on a TV Programme Friday, also called the show a calamity, adding that it should not be encouraged.

“It’s a calamity as far as I am concerned.

“I have never believed in BBNaija and do not believe it is right because the show is an act of immorality.

“Such a show should not be encouraged.

“I have often said this show promotes immorality and the Nigerian government should please ban it, it should not be allowed to be aired in our country.

He called on true lovers of Nigeria to call the government’s attention to banning the show.

The Big Brother Naija reality show is an annual reality show.

This year’s edition, Season 6, which began two weeks ago is tagged Shine Ya Eye.

The show has 20 housemates (10 males, 10 females) locked in a house and allowed to get to know one another, relate and also quarrel.

Housemates are evicted one after the other weekly.





Big Brother whose logo is an eye is a symbolic representation of a being that monitors and see everything that happens in the house: The ‘Big Brother is always watching.’





This years edition started with a twist as 22 housemates were allowed into the house (11 males, 11 females). Two were wildcards.





So far none of the housemate has been evicted.





The first eviction will hold on Sunday.

