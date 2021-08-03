Baba Ijesha's Lawyer Drills Princess In Court As Trial Continues

Published:

Olanrewaju ‘Baba Ijesha’ Omiyinka’s alleged rape case was heard at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja on Tuesday morning.

During a cross-examination on Tuesday morning, comedienne cum actress, Damilola Adekoya aka Princess, said she did not set up her foster daughter to be allegedly raped by her colleague and erstwhile friend, Baba Ijesha.

She said she baited him (Baba Ijesha) with a “script conference” with a plan to confront him.

Princess made the statement during a cross-examination by Baba Ijesha’s defence counsel on Tuesday.

Earlier in her testimony on Monday, she had told the court how Baba Ijesha allegedly raped her foster child leading to her being distracted in her academic pursuit.

However, Babatunde Ogala asked if she sought professional help when she discovered that her child was not doing well in school.

Princess responded, saying she sought spiritual help. She also said her daughter was again molested in her (Princess’s) house by a neighbour.

The lead defence counsel, Mr Ogala, asked who directed “the movie” referring to the CCTV footage which allegedly captured the actor sexually assaulting the minor.

Earlier on Monday, while giving a witness account, Princess submitted a CCTV video that captured how the defendant allegedly molested the minor.





Also, another defence counsel, Dada Awoshika, asked “who advised you (Princess) to install the CCTV?”





Princess said her friends advised her to set up the CCTV camera because Baba Ijesha could be violent. Then she invited him over to her home.





“Then on Monday April 19th 2021, I invited him for a script conference, he came at 14:39 hours unknown to him, there was a CCTV camera planted in my house, ” she said.

The lawyer continued “You called the defendant for the purpose of the script conference. You set up a CCTV camera for the purpose of the CCTV conference.”

“At that same time, your foster daughter was already in the sitting room, while you were being captured, you said the house was part of the script.

“You told him to feel comfortable and you told your foster daughter you will be back in 15 minutes?”

“You heard that the defendant had molested your daughter and you left her with the same person who you already had in mind to be a peadophile”?

“Why did you leave your foster daughter with the defendant who had an amorous encounter with your daughter? You already had a premonition that he had an encounter.

However, Princess said “The initial plan was for my mum and I to confront him; that was why I had to set up the CCTV camera because he was going to be violent.

Mr Awoshika also argued that in the CCTV evidence submitted, “There was no place where the defendant was seen touching her (the victim’s boobs, slipping his hand into her private parts” and other sensitive parts.”

But Princess said Baba Ijesha touched her daughter’s boobs and other sensitive areas in the video

Mr Awoshika also requested that the CCTV hardware be brought to the court.

“We want to show that what has been sent to us is devoid of any photoshop, any editing,” he said.

The judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, excluded members of the public and journalists to take the account of the victim.

The case has been adjourned to August 11 and 12, 2021.

