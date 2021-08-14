ATM Cards Fraud : Govt Alerts Lagosians On Fraudsters Who Hypnotized Passengers In Buses , Cabs

Published:

The Lagos State government has alerted its citizens to the return of fraudsters who specialise in hypnotising members of the public and dispossessing them of their hard-earned money. Their modus operandi is to set a process in motion that allows them to attract the attention of their victims and then induce a state of hypnosis in them. They end up using the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards of such victims to withdraw money from their bank accounts.

The Public Relations Officer of the Central Business Districts (CBD) in the state, Mr Segun Olaoye, confirmed that a surveillance team caught one of such crime suspect in the act and promptly arrested him.

“But on noticing that their colleague had been arrested, the other four men who held their victim hostage inside a vehicle parked a few meters away drove off.

“He has been handed over to the police for prosecution because our job is not to persecute. We are, therefore, calling on the public to be careful and mind the vehicles they board as they go about their daily activities,” Mr Olaoye said





Also, recently, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts (CBD), Mr Olugbenga Olanrewaju, drew attention to the re-emergence of the fraudsters.

Olanrewaju advised members of the public to take extra security precautions when doing business within the Lagos Island and Ikeja business districts.

He told newsmen that a gang of suspected fraudsters operating around Asabi Cole Street, Agidingbi, Ikeja and its environs was smashed recently by operatives of the Lagos CBD, Ikeja zone





