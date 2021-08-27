Another Tragedy Hits Nollywood As Actors Guild of Nigeria BOT Chairman Ifeanyi Dike Dies In Lagos

Published:

Less than 12 hours after the demise of veteran actor Olaotan , another tragedy has hit the industry with the death of Veteran producer ,actor and BOT Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria Prince Ifeanyi Dike

The actor who was diagnosed of kidney related illness few years ago ,had a transplant and has been in good health since then.

But his illness relapsed two weeks ago and attempts were being made to raise money for him before he gave up the ghost .He has been on ventilator for days

A member of the Guild who spoke on condition of anonymity on the issue to CKN News said his death is a huge loss to the industry

It came on a day when another Nollywood diva Rachel Oniga was buried in Lagos

