Abuja Kaduna Expressway Accident Claims Twelve Lives

Twelve people have died as a result of a ghastly motor accident along the Kaduna-Abuja highway while six others sustained various degrees of injuries on Monday afternoon.

Daily Trust gathered that the accident occurred at Nasarawa Doka, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the Kaduna State Government, security agencies have reported that the crash involved a lone Toyota Hiace bus conveying 18 passengers from Kaduna to Abuja.

“The cause of the crash has been identified as a brake failure following a tyre explosion.

“Twelve passengers died on the spot. The six injured passengers were rushed to hospital,” said Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report and sent condolences to the families of the perished victims, as he offered prayers for the repose of their souls.

He said the governor wished the injured people a quick recovery while imploring citizens to continue to drive safely, pay attention to the condition of their vehicles and observe traffic rules as they ply major highways.

