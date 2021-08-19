Abuja Land Developer Arrested For N31.8m Scam

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja Zonal Command, today Wednesday, August 18, 2021 arraigned Princess Carol Ngozi alongside her company, Carolina Luxury Homes, before Justice Hamza Muázu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, Abuja on a 30-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence.





She allegedly on various occasions, obtained the total sum of N31, 825,000 (Thirty One Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty Five Thousand Naira) from thirty of her clients under the pretext of allocating to them various plots land at Carolina Luxury Homes Estate, Gousa District, Abuja.





The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.





Their counsel, Olumide Olujimi informed the court of a pending motion for bail filled on August 16 and pleaded that his client be admitted to bail on liberal terms.





EFCC counsel, Faruk Abdullahi did not oppose the application but urged the court to give conditions that will ensure that the defendants are available for trial





The court granted bail to the defendant in the sum of Thirty Million Naira and a surety in like sum. The surety must have a landed property within Abuja Municipal Area Council with original document submitted to the court.





The defendant is also to deposit her International passport with the court.





The matter was adjourned till 17th September, 2021 for hearing.

