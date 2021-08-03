Abuja Millionaire Chef Assassinated

His lifeless body was found in his apartment on Sunday.

Eloagu is the creative director of Helenes Food Company, an Abuja-based brand.

A friend of the deceased said two persons entered his home and strangled him until he turned purple. The police is yet to confirm his death.

Eloagu is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Paris with a Grande Diplomé in cuisine and patisserie.

He creates a combination of French cooking methods with Nigerian cuisine and is known to have hosted prominent celebrities and politicians at his restaurant.

To mark his 35th birthday, Eloagu had launched a cookbook titled ’35 Easy Recipes For You To Cook’.

Describing himself, he once wrote: “Chef Emeka believes in the artistry of food. He believes good food connects us with people and places and is an important aspect of cultural heritage. He enjoys traveling the world, learning.”

The deceased is survived by his wife and family members