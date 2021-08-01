Abia State Government Uncovers Plot To Kidnap Prominent Abians , Politicians

Published:

Government Special Announcement





Abia State Government has uncovered plots by renegade members of a non state group to attack and kidnap prominent persons in the state including public office holders, traditional rulers, members of the clergy, and hold them as human shield and ransom for negotiations.





While we strongly admonish those behind the dastardly plot to desist from it, we advise such high profile personalities mentioned above to exercise utmost vigilance while going about their normal duties as security agents in the country are on the trail of the arrowheads of the plot with a view to nipping it in the bud and bring those involved to justice.





Government further appeals to all citizens and visitors to keep their focus on maintaining the existing peace in the state and avoid acts that are capable of reversing the gains we have made collectively in securing the State through the understanding and cooperation of all.





Thank you.





Chief John Okiyi Kalu

Honorable Commissioner for Information, Abia State





Share This