AACS Consulting Introduces Innovative Votenapp In Nigeria

Published:

AACS ( Consulting & Principal Investment) , a management consulting firm based in Lagos in conjunction with Coliseum digital launched the first “ multi vendor voting app called Votenapp in Lagos on Thursday.

The event which held at the private cinema of The Lekki coliseum in Lekki, was witnessed by the creme of Nigeria’s business and entertainment communities.

While speaking about the app, AACS Founder and Chairman, Dr Falil Ayo Abina, said the production of the app was in line with AACS Creed to “think out of the box for unusual ideas and construct the capabilities to bring them to life. This will improve productivity and expand the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”

Abina added, “The app is useful for reality shows, events, alumni elections, club elections , professional bodies etc. It would drive inclusion as members of any club or group will be able to participate in the affairs of their club irrespective of where they may be at any point in time. This would drive revenue and social interaction.

This is a multi vendor app and the first of its kind anywhere.” Continuing , Abina stresses that 3% of the country s current GDP or about N1.2T was from the entertainment industry and this could be further to expanded to expand productivity and create more jobs. This is our focus as solution seeking consultants

Abina further explained that while the app was owned by Coliseum Digital, it was inspired by AACS .

the app is available on Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Commenting on the app, Mr Jimi Awosika, the doyen of marketing communication and Vice Chairman, Troyka Group, praised the app and was confident of the opportunities it would bring. He also lauded AACS and Coliseum Digital for coming up with the app.

Mr Jude Odia, the MD of STARCOMMS advertising was excited by the possibilities the app holds

Some of the dignatories that attended the event include Chico of Classic FM and Nollywood actress Chioma





Video ,how it works









Share This