25 Years Old Man Commits Suicide In Jigawa

The Police in Jigawa said that a 25-year-old man, Nura Muhammad, has committed suicide by hanging at Chamo Village in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Lawan Shiisu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jigawa Police Command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Friday.

Shiisu said the deceased, a resident of Chamo Village in Dutse LGA, committed the offence at about 12.30pm by hanging himself in his room.

He said the deceased had earlier told his wife in the early hours of the day about his possible death.

The spokesman said that the wife claimed that the deceased was mentally ill at the time he returned from Lagos State in July.

“That on August 3, at about 1330hrs, one Nura Muhammad aged 25 of Chamo Village, Dutse LGA, committed suicide in his room.

“However, according to his wife, the deceased told her in the morning that he would die on that day.

“The wife further stated that the deceased was mentally ill when he was brought from Lagos State in the past one month,” he said.

According to him, the corpse was referred to the General Hospital, Dutse, for medical examination and was certified dead by a medical doctor.

