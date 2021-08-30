2023 Presidency:Lack Of Trust,Fear , Suspicion May Cost South East APC Ticket..Group

However, the group appealed to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to facilitate the process of APC nominating a trusted South easterner as the party’s presidential candidate.





Addressing journalists after their National Executives Council meeting held in Enugu, on Sunday, Convener of the group, Senator Julius Ucha, explained that the sole purpose of setting up the group was to actualise the election of a president of South East extraction in 2023.





He said “This platform is expected to provide opportunities through which we can vigorously debate our interests, set our priorities and tailor them to achieve our common purpose.





“If we have a forum where we exhaust our republican energies and channel it to a common cause without making a public show of our differences, most Nigerians will be denied the space to always tag us as a people who will never agree on a common course.





“South-East is a solid part of Nigeria and should have the opportunity of producing the president of this country because equality is equity.”



