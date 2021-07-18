Women Caught With Nine Months Old Stolen Baby Boy In Owerri

Published:

The Imo State Police Command has inaugurated a committee to unravel the circumstances sorrounding the travails of a 9-month-old boy suspected to have been stolen from Akwa Ibom State and brought to Imo State by an old woman.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, in a statement issued in Owerri by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abatham, said that the suspects were caught along Mbaise Road by ABC Motor Park in Owerri, while bargaining to sell the little baby for the sum of four hundred thousand naira (N400,000.00).

The Commissioner informed Imo people that the command was aware of the matter and already on top of the situation.

Yaro said that he had already directed high powered investigation team to commence forensic investigation into the viral post to unravel how the two women came about the little baby.





The team according to the CP had the mandate to trace the location of the real parents of the child,, where the baby was stolen from and for what purpose

The CP assured Imo people that, as soon as the investigation was concluded, the outcome would be made public for all and sundry to know the real facts surrounding the viral post.

The Police boss warned all child traffickers to desist from their inhuman, illegal and nefarious trade as the Command would do the needful to trace, identify and apprehend them for prosecution

Share This