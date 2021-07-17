Wike Lays Foundation Of Port Harcourt Law School

Published:

Governor Nyesom Wike speech at the ceremony

Following the approval of our request for the establishment of a campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt, today the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN represented by the Chairman Council of Legal Education, Chief Nnaemeka Nigerian, SAN performed the foundation laying ceremony for the Port Harcourt Campus of the Nigerian Law School.





At the event i extended my special appreciation to the Attorney General of the Federation for his exemplary action in putting political sentiments aside and focusing on the growth of legal education in Nigeria. I am one of the major critics of their Government but he not only approved our request but approved it swiftly.





I thank Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma, Director General of the Nigerian Law School, President Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata Esq, and other Senior Advocates that have been supportive of our bid to establish the Law School Campus.





I also thanked the Chairman Council for Legal Education and members of the Council for accepting our request to name the campus after an illustrious Rivers son Dr Nabo Graham Douglas SAN.





Dr Graham Nabo Douglas was the first lawyer from the old Rivers State to get a PhD in law, he was the First Attorney General of the Eastern Region, pioneer Attorney-General and Commisioner for Justice in the old Rivers Sate, and later Attorney-General of the Federation and Commisioner for Justice. He was in the first batch of Nigerians to become Senior Advocates of Nigeria and the 4th Chairman of the Council of Legal Education.





The Certificate of Occupancy for the land the Campus and staff quarters are sited on was also presented to the Council for Legal Education.





The Campus would have 1500 capacity classroom blocks, hostel blocks for 1,638 students, a multipurpose hall, a library, moot court/law clinic building, a sick bay, administrative block, cafeteria and sporting facilities for students while the staff quarters would have 16 units of 3-bedroom flats with a gymnasium and other recreational facilities.

