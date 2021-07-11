Why the Current Govt Will Not Allow Tinubu To Succeed Buhari In 2023...Sule Lamido

Published:

Former Jigawa State governor Sule Lamido has spoken on why the current APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari would not allow the leader APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed him in 2023

Sule Lamido spoke in Kano during an interview with select reporters

Hear him

‘In 2023, the emerggovernor cal scenario is that anybody with a personality, they would not put him there. If you put Tinubu there, he would bury Buhari’s achievement.





‘This is because Tinubu is focused, he knows what he is doing as a leader. He builds people, he builds the economy. He has so much going for him that they just envy him.





‘And therefore, they would never allow him to get to the Presidency because if he gets there, his achievements would simply bury Buhari’s and make nonsense of his Presidency. They would not allow him.’





