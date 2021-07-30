Why Court Of Appeal Sacked Cross River State Senator

Published:

The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar has sacked Mr Stephen Odey, Senator representing Cross River North.





The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return it issued to Odeh.





There has been a legal battle between the camp of Stephen Odey, reportedly sponsored by the state governor and that of Jarigbe Agom, backed by core PDP camp, which had a faceoff with the governor.





On Friday, the court upheld the decision of the Abuja High Court which declared Mr Agom as the validly nominated candidate of the PDP for the said election.





Justice Chioma Iheme Nwosu of the Appeal Court, in her judgment, said Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe was nominated as the candidate of the party based on the ruling of the Abuja High Court which judgement was upheld by the Supreme Court.





“The Certificate of Return given to Dr Stephen Odey should be withdrawn and handed over to the Appellant, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe,” the judge held

