What George Obiazor Ohaneze Ndi Igbo President Said About Nnamdi Kanu

This was a statement credited to Amb George Obiazor the President General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo recently

"I am the President General of Ohanaeze ndi Igbo not Nnamdi Kanu. Nobody gave him the veto power to decide for the Igbos. Whatsoever he was doing at his Radio Biafra is solely for him and has no link with the entire Igbo community.





"I could remember how many times we called him to order, yet he refused to heed to our calls, now he's about to face what is bigger than him.





"Asking me if the Ohanaeze ndi Igbo can interfere in his matter is totally demeaning to us because when a child lifts his father up, what is bigger than him, will definitely cover him and that is the fate of Nnamdi Kanu today.





"The court hearing date is fast approaching and the matter lies in the hands of the Judge to decide, whatsoever the Judge decides stands."





~ Prof George Obiozor

