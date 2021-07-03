We Were Not Involved In Nnamdi Kanu's Arrest...Kenyan Govt

Published:

Kenyan government yesterday denied any involvement in the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and declared that “it does not want to be dragged into Nigeria’s internal affairs.”It challenged anyone with facts of its involvement in the alleged arrest and extradition of Kanu to come forward with such.Kanu’s brother, Kingsley, was the first to allege that the IPOB leader, who jumped bail in 2017, was arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria on Sunday.He asked the British High Commission in Nigeria to ensure Kanu’s release from custody.Speaking on the issue yesterday, Kenya’s High Commissioner in Nigeria, Dr. Wilfred Machage, said the claim was fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain section of the Nigerian people.The envoy who expressed his anger over the claim also said his country enjoys good diplomatic relations with Nigeria and wants to sustain that.He therefore begged that his country wants to be left out on issues that bother on Nigeria’s internal affairs.The visibly angry ambassador, who read a prepared text, said: “These allegations are fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain section of the Nigerian people.“I want to challenge anyone with facts relating to this alleged arrest in Kenya to present those facts. This includes when, where, how and who was particularly involved in the alleged arrest.“We are also disturbed, dismayed and astonished by the unfortunate statement on the alleged arrest in Kenya which was carried in today’s Nation Newspaper. The government of Kenya is particularly appalled by the spurious, derogatory and libelous mention of the name of our dear President on this matter as has been reported in THE NATION dated 2nd July, 2021.“I, as the High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya to the Federal republic of Nigeria, wish to categorically emphasise that our two countries, Kenya and Nigeria, have and continue to enjoy cordial diplomatic relations with both the Federal Government of Nigeria and its great accommodating and amiable citizens.“Kenya is committed to sustain this historical bond of friendship between our two governments and the peoples of our two countries. We wish to further cement our diplomatic relations with a view to ensure mutually beneficial relations between our two countries.“In conclusion, on the case of the alleged arrest in Kenya of Mr. Kanu, I wish to categorically state that we are not happy at this ridiculous attempt of dragging the name of Kenya and HE. President Uhuru Kenyatta on this matter of arrest and extradition of self-claimed IPOB leader.”

