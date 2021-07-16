Viral Video : Court Orders EFCC To Seize Assets of Society Woman, Nora Johnson

Published:

Justice A. Lewis Allagoa, Presiding Judge, Federal High Court ( Lagos Division) has ordered the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) to take possession of all property owned by society woman, Ms Nora Johnson.

It was learnt that the anti-graft agency had received a pettition over some infractions allegedly committed by Ms. Johnson in her former office.

We gathered that Ms. Johnson was accused of over invoicing on purchase of vehicles, inflating air ticket fares and more and the amount in local and foreign currencies were in excess of One billion naira (N1billion).

This then prompted the interim forfeiture of some properties and bank accounts on the order of Justice A.M. Liman on February 16, 2021, following an application on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria by the EFCC.

However, on March 21, 2021, Ms Johnson and the other respondents: Babajide Aremu Johnson, Olabose Ibrahim Falobi, Steve Nnamdi Izebu, Steve Ibem and Bakoliza Limited went to court to suspend or stay execution on Justice Liman’s order.

They had sought the following: an order to discharge the interim order of forfeiture of assets, an order discharging the final forfeiture and any other orders as deemed fit by the court.

In his judgment after hearing J.O. Adeyemi Esq Counsel for the Applicant/Respondent and V.C. Nwokafor Counsel for the 1st, 2nd and 6th Respondents/Applicants, Justice Allagoa ordered that the motion of Ms. Johnson and the other respondents dated March 12, 2021 is “hereby set aside”

The judgment delivered on July 15, 2021 stated further: “That the order of Justice Liman stands in all its ramifications” and “That the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are entitled to take possession of all that property subject of the Order of my Lord A.M. Liman on 16th day of February, 2021”

Interestingly, maybe as a reaction to this court ruling, knowing full well that Nigerians like the story of the underdog, Ms Johnson has released a viral video where she was seen wailing, begging and making wild allegations.

Those who know the root of the story say the woman was only blackmailing and being melodramatic with the release of the video and that she had employed every means to prevent the Federal Government from taking possession of her assets as has now been ordered by the court.

