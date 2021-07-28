Veteran Artiste Bright Chimezie Celebrates Son's Call To Bar

Published:

Veteran musician Bright Chimezie's son has been called to the bar

The artiste made the disclosure on his social media page this

"Today I celebrate my son, confidant, friend and Legal adviser, Barrister Chukwudi B. Chimezie Esq. LLB as he is being sworn in as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the 29th of July, 2021.

Son, you dreamt, prayed and worked for it and God finally crowned your efforts. Keep dreaming and the sky will definitely be your starting point.

To God be the glory."

