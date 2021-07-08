UNILORIN Student’s Murder: Judge Orders Lawyer’s Arrest For Attacking Court

Published:

Justice Ibrahim Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court on Wednesday issued a bench warrant on Mr Sikiru Solagberu, the counsel for one of the eight accused persons facing trial in the murder of Blessing Olajide, a student of the University of Ilorin.Olajide was raped and murdered in the Tanke area of Ilorin on June 2, 2021.The eight accused persons being prosecuted on 11 counts are Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Oluwatimileyin (aka Jacklord), Oyeyemi Omogbolahan, Abdulkarim Shuaib (aka Easy), Kareem Rasheed (Rashworld), Abdullateef Abdulrahman, Daud Adebayo (aka Bashman), and Akande Taiye Oladoja.The case, however, took a dramatic turn when the presiding judge ordered the police to arrest Adebayo’s lawyer, Solagberu, for making uncomplimentary remarks about the Tuesday proceedings on television and social media.The counsel also allegedly withdrew his services from the case without informing his client.Solagberu, who filed a motion for the bail of his client on Tuesday, which was dismissed by the court, was alleged to have criticised the decision of the court.“The constitution gives room for suspects, even if capital offence, to be granted bail and thus it isn’t novel.“However, because of sentiments attached to the case, usually, people would not want to hear you filing an application for bail,” he said.Justice Yusuf, while frowning on the comment, said, “The conduct of the counsel is a sign of indiscipline. He did not inform his client that he is withdrawing from the case and he didn’t come to court; he only sent a letter this morning through one Yemisi Ademola.“The counsel should be arrested by security men and brought before the court on Monday, July 12,2021.”Justice Yusuf adjourned the case till July 12, 2021, for hearing. ,,

