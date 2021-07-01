UNILAG VC Speaks On Suspected Murderer Chidinma Ojukwu

Published:

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has confirmed that Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, who was accused of murdering the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Mr Usifo Ataga, is a student of the University.

Ataga was gruesomely murdered at a service apartment in Lekki in Lagos allegedly by 21-year-old Ojukwu.

She had also confessed to killing Ataga when she was paraded by the Lagos State Police Command on Friday; claiming that she did it under the influence of drugs when the deceased tried to forcefully have sex with her.

Ojukwu was also reported to have admitted that she had been in a romantic relationship with 50-year-old Ataga for about four months before the ugly incident occurred on June 15, 2021.

The management of UNILAG had kept silent since the news of the incident broke out but the VC, at the 2018/2019 pre-convocation press conference on Wednesday, disclosed the particulars of the suspect.





He admitted that the suspect is a part-time student of Mass Communication with matric number 17170912015.

He said: “From our record, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu is a student of the University of Lagos.

“She was born on December 12, 1999.

“She is from Abia State. Her contact address is 57, Akinwumi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos.

