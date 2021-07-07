UK Parliament Debates Kenya’s Role In Nnamdi Kanu’s Abduction

Published:

The United Kingdom Parliament is set to commence a debate on the repatriation of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, from Kenya to Nigeria today (Wednesday).The British government had clarified that Nnamdi Kanu, who was travelling with a British passport, was not arrested within its shores.IPOB had accused the Buhari regime of abducting its leader in an East African country, a claim confirmed by Kanu’s attorney, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who accused Kenya’s special police force of arresting and torturing him before he was handed over to the Nigerian government.Meanwhile, Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, had refuted claims that Kanu was arrested in the country.But the UK Parliament, in a parliamentary schedule posted on its website said it will set aside a debate on Wednesday, July 7, to discuss the British government’s assessment of Kenya’s role in Mr. Kanu’s arrest.According to the document, Lord Alton of Liverpool will be raising the issue at the House of Lords and will query the government on the separatist leader’s transfer to Nigeria.“Lord Alton of Liverpool to ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of (1) the alleged role of the government of Kenya in the detention and alleged mistreatment of Nigerian activist Nnamdi Kanu, (2) the circumstances surrounding the transfer of Mr. Kanu to Nigeria against his will, and (3) of any assistance being provided to him by the High Commission in Abuja. HL1665,” the document read.

