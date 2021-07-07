Two Private Schools Shutdown At Lekki Over Covd-19 Scare

Published:



Two private secondary schools in the Lekki area of Lagos State were on Tuesday shut over COVID-19 scare.



The two schools are Lagoon Girls’ Secondary School and Standard Bearers Secondary School.



It was gathered that the managements of both schools decided to shut the schools themselves following reported COVID-19 case by parents of students of the schools who fell ill and tested positive for the virus in the hospital.



It was further gathered that it was after they shut their schools that they reported themselves to the Office of the Education Quality Assurance, which is the government interfacing agency with public schools in the state.



Reacting to the development, the state Ministry of Education confirmed that both schools shut their doors themselves to preempt the likelihood of further spread of the disease in their schools.



The Head of Public Affairs unit of the ministry, Mr Ganiu Lawal, in a statement made available on Tuesday night, said the ministry had contacted the management of both schools and confirmed the closure of their schools as a proactive measure.



He explained that “The school owners had further revealed that learning would continue online until the coast is clear and the students and staff would be safe to have physical contact.



“So, the commissioner has advised school proprietors in the state to adhere strictly to Covid-19 preventive measures to ensure safety of students and staff.”



