Tony Okoroji's Son Weds in USA

The wedding in New York City of Anthony Okoroji Jnr, the only son of Chief Tony Okoroji, Chairman, Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), to his sweetheart, Andrea Azoro this Sunday was awesome. Every detail was intricately choreographed and masterfully executed to the hilt. This followed rigorous meetings and rehearsals the day before at Marriot Courthouse, supervised by wedding manager, Didi George, the elder sister of the famed Nigerian singer, Banky W. Didi was on point.





Dressed in the best tailored tuxedoes and custom-made traditional garments unique to different cultures, friends, family, in-laws and admirers of the Okoroji and Azoro families stormed the exquisite Jericho Terrace in Mineola, Long Island, New York, one of the most breathtaking event venues on earth, for a wedding that will be talked about for a long time to come.





In fact, those destined for the wedding practically camped for days at the nearby Hilton and Marriot Hotels.





Jericho Terrace provided three specially fitted halls for the superb wedding. The Christian religious ceremonies were held with soulful music at the stylishly decorated Skylight Hall laced with exotic crystal chandeliers and giant candles and it is here that Tony Junior or T.J., as he is called by his many friends who were in New York, said “I do” to Andrea, the beautiful lady that has stolen his heart in love. Pastor Foluso Akinbola and his wife, Toyin were in control, the wedding train was classy and Didi George and her crew were on point.





After the prayers and the hymns, the ladies dressed to finish, then stepped out with their men to another Hall, the Garden Room, where they were titillated to an hour of different juicy cocktails and exotic chops served by very beautiful maidens. During the cocktail hour, a thousand flashbulbs exploded as cameras battled to capture the fashion, the beauty, the style and the history of the moment for all times.





The crescendo of the wedding, the wedding banquet, thereafter unfolded at another hall, the Jericho Terrace Penthouse. At the Penthouse, the lights were suddenly deemed and a multimedia presentation of the love life in pictures of T.J. and Andrea seductively presented, appeared on the four digital screens surrounding the venue. The presentation ended with rousing fireworks.





The high point of the banquet may be the moment when the music began slowly and Andrea’s father-in-law, the celebrated former president of PMAN, Chief Tony Okoroji, without any hint, took the microphone, went to Andrea and began to serenade his newly minted daughter-in-law with the lyrics of his all-time hit song, “Oriaku”. The wedding reception virtually became a concert as Tony Jnr. joined his father for a rap rendition of the song about the love of a man for his wife. The reaction was electric.





The guests were treated to all-round first-class entertainment and indulged in an array of the best delicacies to be found anywhere, prepared by highly skilled culinary experts and served in an unrivaled setting under the Chairmanship of the Boston based Engineer and businessman, Chief Adolphus Okpoebo..





To say that Jericho Terrace may never have witnessed such dancing and such a grand wedding, is saying it mildly.





Speaking once again about the event, Chief Okoroji’s first daughter, Alex Okoroji who was the Chief of Hostesses at the event said, “there is no question that we achieved our goal. I am happy. All the dazzles and sparkles predicted came to be. This is the product of a lot of creative work by a large team working behind the scene both in Nigeria and the US. I want to thank all these persons and all the people who honoured our two families. The friends of my mother, Queen-Mary, the original fashionista, stormed Jericho Terrace with colours of fashion nobody will ever-ever forget. My father, the superb manager of men and quintessential grand master planner of unforgettable events who was the creative mastermind of the wedding, pulled strings that made the event the enormous success that it was and we all know that nobody does a great event like Chief Tony Okoroji. There is no question that Didi George and her crew at Tumsocial did a first-class Job. I have been to many weddings but there is none to compare with the wedding of T.J. and Andrea. Breath-taking!”.





Anthony Okoroji Jnr who lives in Dallas Texas, works as a quality assurance specialist at Wells Fargo, the well-known American bank while his heartthrob, beautiful Andrea Azoro is a nurse practitioner who works with the Adult/Geriatric population in New York City. Andrea who was born in New York, is the daughter of Sir Godwin Elegelam Azoro, who served in the New York insurance industry for several years and retired as an Insurance Executive.

