Things Would Have Been Difficult For Nigerians Without You..Emir Of Daura Tells Buhari

Published:

Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, the Emir of Daura, has said Nigeria is lucky to have President Muhammadu Buhari “at this point in time”....Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, the Emir of Daura, has said Nigeria is lucky to have President Muhammadu Buhari “at this point in time”.Speaking when the president visited him at his palace in Katsina on Friday, the monarch said Buhari has done well.“Your visit to Daura reflects your good character which we are very proud of. I can assure you that men, women, children, marketers and artisans are always pleased to receive you and they will be praying for you.“Today is not for speeches but for appreciation. We have been blessed so much as a community because you are the leader of the country. You have brought honour to our domain.”As a community, we have benefited a lot with increased traffic of people and organisations coming to help us here. We know it’s because of you.“May the good Lord always go before you and behind you, and remove all obstacles from your path.“Nigeria is lucky to have you at this time. I am not saying it to please you, but if you had not been in power it would have been very difficult. I doubt if we will be here today,” he said.Earlier, the president said he would have loved to visit his hometown frequently but for the high cost of presidential movements.“We are known for farming and I have my farm here. I could come every two weeks and no one can stop me. But the cost to the movement is high,” he said.The President, who recalled fond memories of visiting the Palace as a military Head of State, expressed happiness that the warmth and hospitality of the traditional institution had been sustained over the years.

Share This