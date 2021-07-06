T B Joshua's Burial Activities Still On Course Despite Fire Incident..Church

Published:

The Synagogue of All Nations Church has come out to reassure Nigerians that the burial arrangement for late Prophet T B Joshua is still on course despite the little accident that occured yesterday

This is the statement from the Church

OFFICIAL STATEMENT:

In the late evening of Monday 5th July 2021, there was a minor electrical fire incident at a store house within The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) complex. The incident was quickly brought under control without any injuries.

As part of the preparedness for the weeklong services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua, The SCOAN has worked closely with relevant government agencies including the Lagos State Fire Services, whose members were on ground at the time of the incident.

We thank God for His continued protection. We assure the general public that there is no cause for alarm and the services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua will continue as scheduled.

“Nothing outside God’s control can happen to His children.” - TB Joshua

