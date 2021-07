Published:

The remains of Prophet T B Joshua was finally laid to rest today in Lagos

The event was attended by several dignitaries including Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos was represented

Also in attendance was the wife of Ooni of Ife, The Royal King Of Malawi and several guests cross the globe .

The body was interred in the Church premises after a funeral mass

Pictures





